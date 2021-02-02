Here's how the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to Pakistanis

— AFP/File

With the coronavirus vaccination drive starting in the country, Pakistanis can breath a sigh of relief, as there is some hope that the country is moving forward in its battle against the pandemic that has taken the lives of over 10,000 citizens.



However, some questions come to the mind: How will it be administered? Who will get it first?



In a tweet, the Ministry of National Health Services Pakistan has clarified that the country is following the routine procedure of administering the vaccine through an injection.

The ministry said that two doses of the vaccine will be provided to people by injecting it into the arm of a person. The doses will be administered with a gap of three to four weeks, according to the health ministry.



Moreover, last month, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that frontline health care workers would be the first to receive the vaccine.

In the next phase, the rest of the healthcare workers and people over 65-years of age will receive shots. In the phase after, people above the age of 60 and the population above 18 will be inoculated.

Pakistan is going to distribute the vaccine through the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), and the country is capable of inoculating its entire population, he said.



To streamline the process, the government has developed a software to track it. "As many as 400,000 health workers have registered in the resource management system."