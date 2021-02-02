TikTokers Muskan Sheikh, Amir Khan gunned down in Karachi

Photo of Muskan Sheikh and her friend Amir Khan. Photo: Screengrab via TikTok

Four TikTokers, including Muskan Sheikh and Amir Khan were gunned down in the city's Garden area near the Anklesaria Hospital on Tuesday.

Disclosing details about the murders, police said the four were travelling in a car when unknown men opened fire on them, killing Muskan Sheikh and Amir on the spot while the other two, Syed Rehan Shah and Saddam Hussein, succumbed to their wounds on the spot.

SP City Sarfaraz Nawaz told media that this appears to a case of personal enmity as they were chased and killed by the gunmen. "The lady and two men were TikTok stars."



"The police could not confirm the number of attackers because there were no witnesses. The investigations are underway to ascertain the facts," he said.

The SP said police had started an investigation into the case and were checking footage from nearby CCTV cameras. He further disclosed that police had recovered 9mm pistol shells from the scene of the crime.

Police sources said that all of the deceased were Tikokers. They had left in the wee hours on Tuesday after Muskan and Amir recorded a TikTok video at Saddam Hussain's house.



They said that Amir was also attacked by Rehman aka Shahji, a friend of Muskan, five months ago.

There are some cases filed against Rehan and Saddam at the different police stations in Karachi, police sources claim.

Furthermore, the sources said Muskan was divorced and that she was survived by a son. Muskan and Rehman were residents of Karachi's Landhi area.

Saddam was from Gulshan-e-Ghazi, while Amir was a resident of Baldia Nayaabad, and Rehan belonged to Rashidabad.

Similarly, the post-mortem report conducted at Karachi's Civil Hospital said that Amir was shot in the head and chest, Muskan received a bullet near her chest, while Saddam was shot in the stomach and neck.