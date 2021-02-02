Allama Iqbal sculpture removed from Lahore park after criticism on social media

The Allama Iqbal sculpture in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal park in Lahore. — Twitter

LAHORE: The Allama Iqbal sculpture, which stirred a storm on social media a few hours earlier, has been removed from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal park in the city.

The News spoke to the park's spokesperson, Nadia Tufail, who confirmed that the sculpture is being removed and will be reinstalled with improvements.

A picture of the sculpture was tweeted by a person on social media in which the boundary fence of the sculpture can be seen being uprooted by workers.

"After going viral on social media, Iqbal's structure is being uprooted," he wrote.

"Dear, this is prepared by maalis at their own , they made it in sheer love for Iqbal and to pay homage from their heart. Authority didn't approve or even paid a single penny for it.

"WE WILL ADDRESS IT but can anyone see from maalis eye's, their love and their عقیدت," he wrote.

Yasir said that since the structure was built by the gardeners out of their own pocket money, no action will be taken against them. However, he said that clear directives had been issued to ensure that no sculpture is built inside the park without the park management's permission.