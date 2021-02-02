close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 2, 2021

Islamabad: CCTV footage of Srinagar Highway accident

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 02, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The CCTV footage of the horrific Srinagar Highway accident in which four people were killed showed that a car was hit by a speeding Land Cruiser at 10:47pm while it was taking a U-Turn.

According to details, four people were killed on Monday after five speeding vehicles of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq's protocol broke a signal and crashed into a car and motorcycle.

The police confirmed that the former MNA's protocol vehicles broke the sector G-11 traffic signal and collided into two vehicles.

However, it was not clear in the CCTV footage whether the vehicles broke the signal or not.

One of the vehicles had a government number plate, the police said. Tariq's husband and son were also in one of the vehicles.

Police shifted Tariq's husband Waqas Khan to the Ramna police station, while her son and others in the convoy fled the scene.

A police spokesperson said action will be taken against those responsible in accordance with the law.

