Five common leopards spotted in Islamabad's Margalla Hills

Twitter/Rina S Khan/via The News

ISLAMABAD: At least five different common leopards have been spotted in the federal capital's popular Margalla Hills, where people often go for trekking.

Hidden cameras caught five leopards roaming around in the rugged terrain, with the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) warning trekkers to return from the Margalla Hills before dark.

The IWMB said one leopard was sighted on the tracks used by humans thrice over the past week.

A common leopard was spotted at 5:37am on January 31, with the IWMB's cameras successfully capturing images of the rare breed. Moreover, a female leopard named 'Shehzadi' — or 'Princess' — was spotted thrice between Trails 4 and 6 in the last five days.



Five different leopards have been spotted in Margalla Hills National Park since 2019.

IWMB Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan said the gate to the Trail 4 would be closed in the evening — at Maghrib time — and a gate to the Trail 6 would be installed soon.

Citizens were advised to return from the tracks before dark lest they run into trouble.