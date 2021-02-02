Zartaj Gul says govt planning to generate energy from cow dung to power Karachi's buses

Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul. — Twitter/File

The government plans to produce energy from cow dung that is available at Karachi's Bhains colony to power buses in the metropolis, Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said Monday.



Briefing the Senate on the government initiative, Gul said that the diesel and petrol being imported in the country was Euro Five quality — and the amount of Sulfur in it was 5%.

The minister said that Punjab had imposed hefty fines to curb pollution and cracked down on Iranian smuggled oil to overcome an annual loss of Rs250 billion.



The climate change minister said that 1,100 petrol pumps had been shut down after the operation on Balochistan's border, and at present, as many as 1,800 petrol pumps are operating illegally across the country.

Moreover, the state minister said that iron factories in Islamabad were being monitored for industrial pollution.

