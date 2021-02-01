Security forces avert infiltration bid in Lower Dir

A file photo of security forces personnel.

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday that three terrorists were killed after security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Lower Dir.



The ISPR, in a statement, said that the terrorists that were killed during the exchange of fire were identified as Abid and Yousaf Khan — both residents of Swat — while Abdul Sattar was a resident of Mardan.

Furthermore, the military's media wing said that a huge quantity of weapons, ammunition, and grenades was recovered from the terrorists.



"These terrorists [were] involved in several target-killing incidents in Swat in 2019."

The ISPR said that the terrorists had planned on infiltrating and targeting several "notables" in Pakistan, however, they were timely engaged and killed.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and vowed their full support to defeat [the] menace of terrorism from the area," it added.