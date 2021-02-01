Tariq Fawad Malik says he's ready to appear before Broadsheet commission

Photo: File

Tariq Fawad Malik, the main character in the Broadsheet LLC and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) scandal, said Monday that he is ready to appear before the Broadsheet Inquiry Commission as he has "nothing to hide" and has done "nothing wrong."



According to an article by Geo.tv, Tariq Fawad Malik was reportedly the person who convinced General (retired) Amjad, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman in 2000, that he could help Pakistan bring back the “looted wealth” from overseas.

"It was a marketing brochure making claims about assets recovery that Tariq Fawad Malik, a former Air Force (PAF) Pilot Officer dismissed from service over fraud offences, showed to General Amjad, arranged a scripted visit to Colorado to win over his trust, and the rest is history," the outlet said.

Speaking to Geo News in Dubai, Malik said that he was required to supervise the Broadsheet LLC and Trouvons LLC as it was part of his job, stressing that he neither had anything to hide nor did he do anything wrong.

He said that the NAB and Broadsheet LLC signed an agreement mutually, therefore, the NAB should explain why it did so.

He admitted that Broadsheet LLC could not make recoveries and added that Pakistani lawyers failed at every front while fighting Pakistan's case in London High Court.

"Pakistan lost the case due to wrong advice," he said.

