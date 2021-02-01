PM Imran Khan okays PML-Q leader's nomination for Senate elections

PML-Q's Kamil Ali Agha (Left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Twitter/File, AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, for the upcoming Senate elections, has confirmed the nomination of PML-Q's Kamil Ali Agha as the government's candidate for senator.



The premier, on Monday, formed a committee, including Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, to come up with a strategy for the upcoming Senate elections in Punjab.



PM Imran Khan has assured his allies that the ruling party, PTI, would proceed with their input regarding the Senate elections. Furthermore, Punjab Assembly's speaker invited the premier to inaugurate the new building of the Punjab Assembly, which the prime minister accepted.

Meanwhile, as the government eyes holding elections via open ballot, the Opposition parties have decided to oppose the constitutional amendment being introduced soon.

According to sources, the leaders of PPP, PML-N and JUI-F discussed the matter after the government announced to introduce a bill in this regard.

“The Opposition has decided to not let the amendment pass through the parliament and a strategy would be finalised on Monday before the National Assembly session,” sources said, adding that PPP has decided to oppose the amendment.



Moreover, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Balochistan governments, has backed the federal government's opinion on holding open-ballot polls, while Sindh has rejected the idea, in their responses to Supreme Court.