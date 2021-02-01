Senate ratifies bill to make Arabic language mandatory in Islamabad's educational institutions

— File photo

ISLAMABAD: Senate on Monday ratified Compulsory Teaching of Arabic Language Bill, 2020, to make the Arabic language mandatory in educational institutions — primary and secondary — in the capital.



Moved by the PML-N's Javed Abbasi, the bill suggests that Arabic should be taught from grade 1-5, while students of classes 6-11 should also learn the language's grammar.

The minister will ensure the implementation of the bill within six months, the bill's text said.

Abbasi, speaking on the floor of the Senate, said that the Holy Quran and daily prayers were recited in Arabic, adding that the language was "the fifth-largest language in the world, the official language of 25 countries".



Stressing the need for students to learn the language, he said that the country would not be going through problems had the masses understood the Holy Qu'ran.

The senator said that he is "in favour of all languages being taught in educational institutions, may it be Russian, Spanish, or English."



"If our people learn Arabic, more Pakistanis will get jobs in the Middle Eastern countries."