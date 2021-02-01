Melania Trump being told to 'move fast' and divorce husband 'while he still has millions'

Melania Trump. — Pinterest/File

Melania Trump may "move fast" to divorce former US president Donald Trump "while he still has millions", according to a report.

A brand management and relationship expert, Eric Schiffer, thinks the window for Melania to officially separate from the former American president may be closing soon.

According to Schiffer, the US president may be in hot water due to a criminal investigation against him and any further indictment will be "the final act" for Melania.

He said that the divorce could cost the former American president a whopping $150mn.

"Melania's advisers' calculus will be to move fast because Donald's divorce will cost Trump over 150 million that, in the end, if she doesn't move quickly, he won't have the cold cash to pay out," the report had cited the expert as saying.

Trump has been accused by the US House of Representatives of inciting riots that led to the eventual seizure of the US Capitol a few days before he gave the charge of The White House to Joe Biden.

New York prosecutor, Cyrus Vance, is currently leading an investigation to determine whether the Trump organisation is guilty of fraud.

"An indictment for Melania will be neither cool nor fashionable to her acquired tastes.

"Charges against the former President of the United States of America will be the final act in her Trumpian saga that triggers a clear and present danger to their union," he said.