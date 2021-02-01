A still from a video message delivered for the UN by Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Instagram

ISLAMABAD: For becoming the "first" province to extend universal health coverage to all of its citizens, Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.



“Congratulations to KP govt for making KP first province in (Pakistan) with Universal Health Coverage for all KP-domiciled citizens,” the prime minister said on Twitter Monday.

As many as 40 million citizens are set to benefit from the initiative, with each family getting free health insurance of up to Rs1 million each year.

The beneficiaries of the Sehat Card Plus scheme will be able to get free medical facilities in over 400 designated private and government hospitals across KP.

“It’s a big step towards achieving the dream of a welfare state on the pattern of Riasat-e-Madina as envisioned by Imran Khan,” KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Twitter a day earlier.



CM Khan has said that the entire population of the province will start receiving free healthcare facilities with the extension of the Sehat Card Plus scheme.

Talking to the media, he said KP will become the first province to have universal coverage of health insurance for 100% of the population with the launch of Sehat Card in southern districts — Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Being executed through the Health Department in the province, the Sehat Card Plus scheme is set to benefit over 6.5 million families and 40 million citizens of KP.