Several illegal motorcycle race groups operational in Karachi, says report

KARACHI: It has emerged that around 30 groups are operational in the port city that organise illegal motorcycle races in different areas, sources revealed to Geo News.



On Sunday morning, a race was held from Super Highway to Northern Bypass. The winning rider was reportedly given a prize of Rs30,000.

According to rescue officials, several riders have been killed and injured as they ride motorcycles while standing, lying down, and in various other dangerous styles.