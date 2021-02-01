Several illegal motorcycle race groups operational in Karachi, says report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: It has emerged that around 30 groups are operational in the port city that organise illegal motorcycle races in different areas, sources revealed to Geo News.
On Sunday morning, a race was held from Super Highway to Northern Bypass. The winning rider was reportedly given a prize of Rs30,000.
According to rescue officials, several riders have been killed and injured as they ride motorcycles while standing, lying down, and in various other dangerous styles.