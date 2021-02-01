Another PIA staff member goes missing in Canada

Pakistan International Airline plane taking off. Photo: File

KARACHI: Just a day after a Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) air steward went missing in Canada, it emerged on Monday that an air hostess has also gone missing in the country.

A PIA spokesperson has confirmed the disappearance of the air hostess, stating that the top management has taken the notice of the incident and an inquiry was underway to ascertain the facts.



The air hostess had reached Toronto via flight-PK797 from Karachi and did not report on duty for the flight back to Karachi, Geo News reported.

According to the spokesperson, the Canadian Immigration and Airports Authority has been notified of the incident.



Sources disclosed that the air hostess is suspected to have slipped into Canada for citizenship.