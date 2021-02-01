close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 1, 2021

Post-wedding, Bakhtawar Bhutto has a message for everyone

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 01, 2021
Bakhtawa Bhutto and Mahmood Choudhry at their wedding reception. Photo: Instagram/ Sharmila Faruqi

The wedding week madness of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry has come to an end, but the couple will still be sharing more pictures of their special week.

Meanwhile, they are touched by all the love, prayer and good wishes. Bakhatawar  wrote a short note on her Instagram story saying a pandemic wedding meant the couple was limited by coronavirus SOPs.

"Luckily, we were able to capture our joyous times and will be sharing with you through them," she wrote, indicating we can look forward to more pictures soon.

The eldest daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari tied the knot with UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry last week.

Bakhtawar's nikkah was held on Friday, while the baraat was on Saturday. Her wedding celebrations started on January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad.


