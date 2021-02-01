Punjab government issues new COVID-19 SOPs amid changing situation in province

Photo: File

LAHORE: Considering the dynamics of the COVID-19 situation in Punjab, the provincial government on Sunday issued new directives related to the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

An official notification in this regard, duly approved by the chief minister of Punjab, was issued by the Punjab Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

According to the notification, all citizens will have to use a face mask when they are out in confined public spaces.

Moreover, all public and private offices shall only call 50 per cent of their staffers to work, while allowing the remaining 50 per cent to "Work from Home," the notification said.

The government also relaxed the rule of closing restaurants' outdoor dining by 10pm. Per the new notification, all restaurants will now be allowed to continue their outdoor dining services after 10 pm as well.

There will be a complete ban on indoor weddings or other events, the notification read, adding that"only outdoor weddings will be allowed, that too with an upper limit of 300 guests provided all coronavirus SOPs are strictly followed."



Similarly, there shall also be a complete ban on "all type of large-scale indoor gatherings, while only outdoor gatherings shall be allowed with the upper limit of 300 persons. The implementation of the coronavirus SOPs will be the responsibility of the organisers," the notification said.

There will be a ban on all types of indoor dining at restaurants; only outdoor dining and takeaways will be allowed.

"This order shall come into force immediately throughout the province and shall remain enforced until February 28, 2021, unless otherwise amended," the notification concluded.











