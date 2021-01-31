Petrol price in Pakistan increased for February

Fuel being filled in a vehicle at a pumping station in Pakistan. — AFP/File

The price of Petrol in Pakistan has been increased for the month of February, a notification issued by the government on Sunday said.

According to the new rates, light diesel oil will also see a rise in price by Rs3, high speed diesel will cost Rs2.88 dearer and kerosene will be priced Rs3.54 more expensive per litre.

The new prices will take effect at midnight and as has become recent practice, may undergo revision before February 15.

A similar revision was done on January 15 for the remaining two weeks of the month.

Two days ago, Geo News, citing sources in the petroleum division, reported that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary of the prices of petroleum products in which it has proposed an increase of Rs12 per litre for petrol and Rs10 per litre for diesel.