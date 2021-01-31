Shafqat Mehmood sends good luck message to students ahead of new classes

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday sent a reminder to students about the reopening of the remaining educational institutes in the country from February 1.

In a Twitter message, the minister also sent his best wishes to students for resuming their classes.

"All the remaining educational institutions are opening tomorrow," the minister tweeted. "I wish the very best to all students."

Replying to another tweet, the minister also wrote that he is "always praying for children's welfare."

On Saturday, the minister — while talking to media in Sukkur during a visit to Mir Masum's Minar, a Mughal era monument — lamented the loss that the educational sector of the country had to witness because of the pandemic.