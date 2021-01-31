PM Imran Khan to interact with public over telephone on Monday

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Twitter/PTI

Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the public over the telephone on Monday at 4pm, according to Minister for Information Shibli Faraz.



Faraz said the prime minister will take questions from people and answer them during the call.

He said telephone lines will open at 4pm and people can dial 051-9210809.

During his first speech after his victory to become the prime minister, PM Imran Khan had promised he will be "answerable" before the people twice every month in a "Question Hour" in the National Assembly.

His interaction over the course of the last year with people via video messages on social media or televised addresses have largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to realise the importance of exercising caution and wearing masks so Pakistan can successfully reduce the spread of the virus.

'More good news'

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan shared "more good news on the economic front" with the nation.

In a message on Twitter, the premier said that efforts to bring down inflation are bearing fruit.

"Consumer price index and core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed. I have told my economic team to stay vigilant and ensure that inflation stays under control," he wrote.



