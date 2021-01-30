CAA notifies renewed advisory for incoming passengers

A file photo of a plane.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) late Friday night notified a renewed travel advisory for incoming passengers, dividing countries into three categories.



The three categories — A, B, and C — will have to follow separate coronavirus SOPs.

In the first Category, A, there are 24 counties, including Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Iceland, Sri Lanka, and Saudi Arabia. Category C has six countries — South Africa, United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and The Netherlands.

Category B includes all those countries which fall neither under A or C.



According to CAA, passengers from countries in category A will not need to provide PCR test reports, while passengers from Category B will now need to show a PCR test which is 72 hours old at the most.



The entry of passengers from Category C states is restricted and only allowed as guided by the decisions of the National Command and Operations Centre.

