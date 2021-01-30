CAA notifies renewed advisory for incoming passengers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) late Friday night notified a renewed travel advisory for incoming passengers, dividing countries into three categories.
The three categories — A, B, and C — will have to follow separate coronavirus SOPs.
In the first Category, A, there are 24 counties, including Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Iceland, Sri Lanka, and Saudi Arabia. Category C has six countries — South Africa, United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and The Netherlands.
Category B includes all those countries which fall neither under A or C.
According to CAA, passengers from countries in category A will not need to provide PCR test reports, while passengers from Category B will now need to show a PCR test which is 72 hours old at the most.
The entry of passengers from Category C states is restricted and only allowed as guided by the decisions of the National Command and Operations Centre.