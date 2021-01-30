Sindh reduces time for 2021 matric, intermediate exams by an hour

KARACHI: Sindh has decided to reduce the duration of matric and intermediate board exams from three hours to two hours for academic year 2021, provincial education minister Saeed Ghani said Saturday.



He was announcing the decisions made during a meeting of the steering committee regarding educational activities in province amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The dates for matric and intermediate board exams, summer vacations and start of the new academic year were announced.

Strict standard operating procedures will be implemented to limit the spread of coronavirus, Ghani said.

These were some of the committee's decisions: