close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Rana Javaid
January 30, 2021

Sindh reduces time for 2021 matric, intermediate exams by an hour

Pakistan

Rana Javaid
Sat, Jan 30, 2021

KARACHI: Sindh has decided to reduce the duration of matric and intermediate board exams from three hours to two hours for academic year 2021, provincial education minister Saeed Ghani said Saturday.

He was announcing the decisions made during a meeting of the steering committee regarding educational activities in province amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The dates for matric and intermediate board exams, summer vacations and start of the new academic year were announced.

Strict standard operating procedures will be implemented to limit the spread of coronavirus, Ghani said.

These were some of the committee's decisions:

  1. Annual examinations for matric and intermediate will start from July
  2. Matric board exams will be from July 1 to July 15, while intermediate exams will be from July 28 to August 16
  3. Exams for students of pre-primary to class eight will be conducted in June
  4. Practicals will be held before exams in June
  5. New academic year for public sector educational institutions will start from August 2, 2021
  6. Summer vacations will be in July
  7. Paper pattern for board exams: half the exam will consist of multiple-choice questions, while 30% will have short questions and 20% long questions

Latest News

More From Pakistan