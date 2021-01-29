Only 24% Pakistanis believe asymptomatic people can also spread coronavirus: survey

Photo: Gallup survey

A survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan has revealed that only 24% of Pakistanis believe that asymptomatic patients can spread COVID-19. Meanwhile, the majority, i.e. 63%, thinks that people showing no symptoms cannot spread the virus.

According to an article by Geo.tv, the survey was conducted by Gallup Pakistan, in collaboration with Jang-Geo News Polls, in which around one thousand people participated from all over Pakistan. The participants were questioned about their perceptions related to COVID-19 and its spread.

The survey was carried out between December 24, 2020, and January 15, 2021.

When asked if anyone in their social circle has been affected by the COVID-19, 81% of the respondents said no, while 19% said that they knew someone who contracted the virus. In June 2020, 22% of the respondents had indicated that they knew someone with COVID-19.



On the other hand, when asked if someone they knew died because of COVID-19, the majority of the respondents, i.e. 89%, said that they do not know anyone dying of the disease. As against that, 11% said that they knew someone who passed away after contracting the virus.



