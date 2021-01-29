Only 24% Pakistanis believe asymptomatic people can also spread coronavirus: survey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan has revealed that only 24% of Pakistanis believe that asymptomatic patients can spread COVID-19. Meanwhile, the majority, i.e. 63%, thinks that people showing no symptoms cannot spread the virus.
According to an article by Geo.tv, the survey was conducted by Gallup Pakistan, in collaboration with Jang-Geo News Polls, in which around one thousand people participated from all over Pakistan. The participants were questioned about their perceptions related to COVID-19 and its spread.
The survey was carried out between December 24, 2020, and January 15, 2021.
When asked if anyone in their social circle has been affected by the COVID-19, 81% of the respondents said no, while 19% said that they knew someone who contracted the virus. In June 2020, 22% of the respondents had indicated that they knew someone with COVID-19.
On the other hand, when asked if someone they knew died because of COVID-19, the majority of the respondents, i.e. 89%, said that they do not know anyone dying of the disease. As against that, 11% said that they knew someone who passed away after contracting the virus.