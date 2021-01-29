BISE Multan again revises SSC admission schedule

The logo of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Multan.

MULTAN: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has once again revised the fee schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination.

A handout of the BISE Multan issued on Friday said the decision has been taken on recommendations of Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Following the recommendations of the PBCC, the BISE has revised the schedule of fee submission under which students may submit forms with single fee by Feb 16, 2021 with double fee by Feb 26 and with triple fee by March 03 this year, it added.

The candidates may also apply with a triple fee in addition to Rs 500 daily before 10 days of commencement of exams through the online system, it further said.

