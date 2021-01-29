HEC awarded 4032 foreign scholarships to students since 2009, NA told

The logo of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has awarded over 4,000 scholarships to Pakistan students since 2009, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Ministry of Education Wajiha Akram informed the National Assembly on Friday.

Responding to a question during question hour she said, out of total 4032, 3703 scholarships for Ph.D programs, and 329 scholarships for Post-Doctorate programs were awarded during the said period.

She said, institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) are bound to teach content developed by National Curriculum Council (NCC) where all subject experts are taken on board to develop textbooks based on contemporary trend.

She said the national anthem is already a regular feature of morning assemblies held at the start of the day in the educational institutions under the ambit of the FDE.

However, the holding of assembly has been suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to another question she said, the ministry has already taken a number of initiatives to minimize the educational loss caused due to outbreak of COVID-19.

“An initiative of Tele-Schools in the wake of COVID-19 was started to provide education to the students confined to their homes due to closure of educational institutions, Wajiha Akram said.