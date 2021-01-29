Kim Kardashian left emotional in KUWTK's season finale trailer

Hit reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians is sure to make fans tear-eyed after the trailer of the show was revealed.

Kim Kardashian shared a teaser of the E! series when she could be seen very emotional as the 2007 show came to an end after 20 seasons.

Her heightened emotions also come after the Skims founder is facing a testing time on her marriage as it is rumoured that her and Kanye West are calling it quits on their six-year marriage.

"I wouldn't leave you without some seriously ugly cry faces on our final 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim wrote on Instagram.

In the clip momager Kris Jenner was giving an emotional speech, telling the crew that it would be the last day of filming the series, which acted as the launchpad of their careers.

"We just wanted to tell you in person that we won't be going forward with filming the show anymore," Kris tearfully told the team.

