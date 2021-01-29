PM Imran says govt committed to providing health and services to Pakistanis





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government was focused on providing the masses with health and education facilities.

The prime minister was speaking to people at a public gathering in Sahiwal where he had arrived to launch welfare and development projects. During his speech, the prime minister praised Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for carrying out a large operation against "landgrabbers".

The prime minister's comments seemed to be targeting PML-N leaders Saiful Malook Khokhar and his relatives.

The government had launched a massive operation against the PML-N leaders, alleging that they had occupied land illegally. The Khokhar brothers denied accusations of wrongdoing, blaming the government for exacting political revenge on them.

He said that the government had taken action against "Lahore's largest qabza group", accusing a former prime minister of supporting them.

"The [former] prime minister and his government were protecting these landgrabbers," he said.

The prime minister turned his guns to the Opposition, saying that change had indeed been brought to Pakistan because for the first time ever, "big thieves" were being held to account.

'Every person in Sahiwal to get health insurance worth Rs750,000'

The prime minister said that the government had decided that every person in Sahiwal will be given health insurance amounting to Rs750,000.

"Research around the world shows that those households, that even are placed above the poverty line, suffer setbacks when they are afflicted with diseases," he said.

The prime minister said that his government had decided to initiate health insurance free for the masses from DG Khan since it was the most backward area of the province. He promised to provide health insurance to each and every person in Punjab.

"By December, Insha'Allah, every person in Punjab will have health insurance," he said.

The prime minister said that even in developed countries, universal healthcare was not offered to the common man.

PM Imran Khan urged the Punjab chief minister to focus on improving education in government educational institutions.

He lamented how there were three different educational syllabuses being taught to students in one country. "In one country, we have three different syllabuses. Three different cultures," he said.