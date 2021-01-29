Coronavirus cases increase in Karachi's government colleges

Students stand in a queue as colleges reopen after lockdown. Photo: File

KARACHI: A surge in coronavirus cases has been reported in the government colleges across Karachi, according to the official data.

As per details, about 58 staff members of Sir Syed Government Girls College have been infected with the contagious virus to date.

Whereas, the coronavirus test of 21 staff members of Shaheed Millat Girls College, too, turned out to be positive.

Tests are yet to be conducted in most of the colleges in Karachi, the officials said.

However, according to officials, education activities may be suspended in the institutes where coronavirus cases are increasing.

