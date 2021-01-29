close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 29, 2021

Coronavirus cases increase in Karachi's government colleges

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 29, 2021
Students stand in a queue as colleges reopen after lockdown. Photo: File
  • About 58 staff members of Sir Syed Government Girls College have been infected with the contagious virus to date.
  • The coronavirus test of 21 staff members of Shaheed Millat Girls College, too, turned out to be positive.
  • Tests are yet to be conducted in most of the colleges in Karachi, the officials notified.

KARACHI: A surge in coronavirus cases has been reported in the government colleges across Karachi, according to the official data.

As per details, about 58 staff members of Sir Syed Government Girls College have been infected with the contagious virus to date.

Whereas, the coronavirus test of 21 staff members of Shaheed Millat Girls College, too, turned out to be positive.

Tests are yet to be conducted in most of the colleges in Karachi, the officials said.

However, according to officials,  education activities may be suspended in the institutes where coronavirus cases are increasing.

Latest News

More From Pakistan