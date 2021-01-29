Bakhtawar Bhutto to get married with Mahmood Chaudhry today

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry will tie the knot on January 29 and their reception will be held on January 30. Photo: Instagram/File

KARACHI: The eldest daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari will tie the knot with UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry today (Friday).



Bakhtawar's Nikkah is today while the Barat is scheduled for tomorrow (January 30). Her wedding celebrations started on January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad.

Two days earlier, an elegant henna ceremony was also held at Bilawal House where she applied beautiful henna of Ajrak design on her hands.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood Chaudhry exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House where a limited number of people were invited to the event.

The PPP spokesperson said that PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has suspended his political activities for a week to participate in his sister’s wedding.

According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhary is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary and manages a diversified business. The family hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."