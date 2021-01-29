close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
January 29, 2021

PM Imran Khan arrives in Sahiwal on one-day visit

Fri, Jan 29, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan's file photo.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Sahiwal on Friday for a day-long visit where he will launch welfare and development projects, according to Radio Pakistan. 

The prime minister will address a public gathering in Sahiwal after meeting beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Programme and launching a few projects. 

Dr Arslan Khalid, the focalperson to the prime minister on digital media, shared some more details about the premier's visit to Sahiwal.

"Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will visit Sahiwal today. PM will announce Pak's first Full Cycle waste disposal system in Sahiwal today. From Coal Pollution Capital in 2016 to be among one of the best performers in Gvts Clean & Green initiative in 2021, Sahiwal has come a long way," tweeted Dr Arslan.  

