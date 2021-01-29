Primary and middle schools and universities across Punjab are reopening from February 1, the provincial government notified on Friday.



The notification comes in compliance with the federal government's decision's regarding the reopening of educational institutes across Pakistan after its NCOC meeting on January 16.

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas urged students and teachers to follow coronavirus SOPs.

He shared the government's notification on Twitter.

It identifies all the details regarding the opening of educational institutes and the standard operating procedures that are to be followed.



According to the notification, students from all the educational institutes will attend classes on alternative days. The student ratio must remain at a 50% on each day.

The provincial department stated that the board examinations for SSC and HSSC students will be held in May and June.

All schools were reminded to “ensure strict implementations of SOPs” that have been communicated over time by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and School Education Department, Punjab.



“School timing shall be observed as per previous practice in winter season,” added the notification.