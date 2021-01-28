Liaquat Shahwani says Balochistan govt will not abandon its students

Balochistan government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani addressing a press conference in Quetta on October 26, 2020. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Thursday said that the government will "not leave its students alone" and "do whatever it can to help them out."

According to a news story by Geo.tv, the spokesperson was replying to a message on Twitter in which a user pointed out that students from Balochistan must be allocated more seats in educational institutions across the country.

"Balochistan students need more and more seats in different education institutes of the country" for the purpose of equal representation," the spokesperson tweeted.

He said that the issue is of "utmost importance," adding that the provincial government will "definitely take up the matter with the relevant authorities."



Praising the Balochistan government for the efforts it employed for the benefit of students, the spokesperson said that the government has neither "disappointed students in the past, nor it will do so at present."

Shahwani's tweet came in response to a message shared on the micro-blogging platform where a user wrote that "being the custodian of this province, [Shahwani] must fight for Balochistan students.

"Education is the only way to development. Punjab government must be requested to reinstate seats in KEMU, AIMC, NMC and FJMU," the student wrote.



