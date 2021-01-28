Over 50% Pakistanis still believe dangers associated with COVID-19 are overstated: survey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan has revealed that 57% of Pakistanis still believe that the dangers associated with COVID-19 are "exaggerated".
According to the survey — in which more than 1,000 people participated — 37% respondents said that they believe the virus poses a danger, while 6% refused to answer.
Citing a previous survey, the company said that the people who consider coronavirus a "foreign conspiracy" have reduced; however, 42% still believe that it is a conspiracy.
Moreover, 42% of the respondents believed the virus isn't a foreign conspiracy, while 16% of the participants opted against answering the question.
Furthermore, 50% of the respondents said that they feared their family might contract the virus, while 47% said that they did not fear that their loved ones would get the virus.