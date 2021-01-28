NUML Islamabad announces online exams in response to students' protests

Thomas Lefebvre/Unsplash/via The News

ISLAMABAD: The end-of-the-semester exams at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) would be conducted online, the varsity's media official confirmed on Thursday.



In a notification shared on Twitter, the NUML Islamabad's Public Relations Officer (PRO) said the decision was taken "in pursuance of the government instructions and HEC [Higher Education Commission] guidelines".

"It is hereby notified that end-term exams of Fall 2020 semester will be conducted" in two stages, the notification read, adding that there would be an online exam of 30 marks and a 20-mark viva, with the schedule for the latter to "be issued by the concerned departments".

However, "PhD/M.Phil/MS, Languages (Functional Courses) and lab related exam will be held on campus."

The varsity offered students who were facing connectivity issues at home to "use IT facilities at NUML campuses" as well as university transport "on all existing routes during exam days".