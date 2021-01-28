Experts say most bike accidents occur due to riders' negligence

A bike can be seen after an accident. — File photo

KARACHI: Eighty per cent of motorcyclists get into road accidents due to their negligence, traffic experts said Thursday.



Motorway police, in collaboration with a private company, launched a road safety campaign and installed side mirrors, indicators, and reflecting lights on motorcycles, and distributed helmets among the citizens in Karachi.

Speaking to media, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that the main reason for the accidents was the absence of headlights installed in motorcycles, people not using rearview mirrors, and absence of backlights.

Aslam said that the Motorway Police had launched an awareness campaign along with slapping fines on the people who break laws.

"Citizens should pay full attention to the vehicles' fitness and obey the traffic rules," the traffic police officer said as he advised people.