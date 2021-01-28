close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
January 28, 2021

Aminul Haque says over 900,000 hacking incidents take place everyday

Thu, Jan 28, 2021
Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque addressing an event in Islamabad, on January 28, 2021. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: More than 900,000 hacking incidents take place in Pakistan every day, Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque said Thursday.

Praising his ministry as he addressed an event in Islamabad, the IT minister went on to say that his ministry thwarts 900,000 hacking attempts daily.

"Your IT ministry stays awake so that you can sleep peacefully," Haque said.

He said that the National Broadband Policy 2021 and National Cyber ​​Policy had been uploaded on the IT ministry's website while work was being done on the edition spectrum.

Haque said that the issue of taxation would be resolved soon, and efforts would be made to launch 5G in Pakistan by December 2022.

The minister said that a project worth Rs250 million had been launched in Jhelum and Chakwal, while agreements worth billions of rupees were being signed in KP, as the government eyes stable internet connection across the country.

