Coronavirus-related 10pm outdoor dining ban lifted: Islamabad admin

Josh Berendes/Unsplash/via The News

Pre-existing timetable for shopping malls, business centres to continue being implemented

10pm ban on outdoor dining lifted, maintained on indoor dining

Restrictions on closing recreational areas by 6pm will also remain in place

ISLAMABAD: A coronavirus pandemic-related 10pm outdoor dining ban at various eateries has been lifted, the federal capital's district administration said in a statement Thursday, but noted that indoor dining in restaurants will continue to be prohibited.

Islamabad district administration said the 10pm ban on indoor dining "will remain in place", while the pre-existing timetable for shopping malls and business centres would continue to be implemented as well.

"Restrictions on closing recreational areas by 6pm will also remain in place," it added, noting that the steps were taken in the light of the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) decisions.

"The coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) will continue to be strictly enforced," the Islamabad district administration stressed.

Pakistan has so far recorded almost 540,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 11,500 deaths from the deadly illness. On Thursday, close to 2,000 new cases and 64 deaths were reported.