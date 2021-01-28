What is Queen Elizabeth like in her private life?

Queen Elizabeth II infamously upholds a tough exterior when in public, making sure nobody gets a hint about her emotions.



However, behind closed doors, the monarch is much like the rest of us, as revealed by royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith in her cover story for People.

The author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch, gave insight into the sovereign’s private life and how she interacts with those close to her.

The expert revealed that the Queen also has a good sense of humour which many may not be aware of.

"You can hear her laugh throughout that big house. She has a big laugh!" Bedell Smith said.

“She has the ability to laugh at herself,” she added.