Railway bookings resume after two-day long server glitch: ministry

Passengers seen boarding a train at a railway station in Pakistan. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The booking of tickets for Pakistan Railways resumed on Wednesday evening, after having been suspended since Tuesday morning.

According to Chief Commercial Manager Malik Farooq Iqbal, all reservation offices and stations are now fully functional and facilitating bookings.



Earlier today, complaints continued to surface about bookings being halted due to a server failure at the IT department of Pakistan Railways.

Sources told Geo News that no further bookings are being done and only tickets for previous bookings are being issued.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways Headquarters Lahore, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon urged the officers of the department to rectify the problem and ensure immediate availability of tickets.

Services at all reservation offices will be restored within an hour and passengers will be able to book their tickets, the statement, issued on Wednesday afternoon said.

Pakistan Railways apologised to customers for difficulties encountered in bookings due to the technical glitch in the servers.



