PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz (L) and Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari. Photos: Geo.tv

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday sent her best wishes to Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari on her wedding and said that "may Allah bless her."

According to Geo News, the PML-N leader added that she wishes Bakhtawar a happily married life. When asked whether she received an invitation to the wedding from the Bhutto family, Maryam skipped the answer.

Per a report by Geo.tv, senior PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair earlier told The News that "Maryam Nawaz will not be able to attend Bakhtawar’s wedding scheduled on January 30 due to other engagements,” However, it was unclear whether she had been invited or not.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also revealed on Tuesday that he had not been invited to former president Asif Ali Zardari's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding ceremony.