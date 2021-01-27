close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 27, 2021

'PTI has not laid a brick despite taking loans worth billions': Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 27, 2021

The PTI-led government has "not laid a brick" despite taking loans worth Rs11 trillion and that it is "mortgaging the country's assets for more loans", PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal said Wednesday.

The PML-N leader, addressing a press conference, said that the PTI government has "brought the country to such a state that talks of mortgaging Islamabad Club and F-9 Park are underway."

"If Imran Khan feels such pain for the nation, then why doesn't he mortgage his 300-Kanal palace?" Iqbal asked as he slammed the premier.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Senate elections, he said that if the ruling party is left alone, then it could "tamper" with the Constitution and revoke the 18th amendment through a two-third majority.

