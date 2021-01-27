Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. — PID/File

Under directives from Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, the Single National Curriculum (SNC) will kick off in the next academic year, due to begin in August.

According to a series of tweets by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the new year "would start now in August 2021 due to extension in examination dates to be held in May/June and also prolonged school closures in the academic year of 2020".

The SNC has been developed in consultation with area governments, said the ministry, adding that students of pre-1 to grade 5 will follow it.

It will come into effect across all public and private schools in the next academic year.

The ministry said that a letter was sent to all provincial and area governments regarding the Textbook Policy under the unified curriculum.

What textbook publishers must ensure

According to the policy, private publishers are allowed to develop textbooks to be used to by students under the new curriculum on the condition that the books are "aligned with the [student learning outcomes] prescribed by SNC".

Also, the publishers will require a no-objection certificate (NOC) by the provincial textbook boards so that they may "check any inclusion of anti-Pakistan, anti-religion, and any other hate material".

The National Curriculum Council has also developed model textbooks aligned with the intended learning outcomes for students of classes pre-1 to 5, said the statement.

What textbook boards must ensure

The textbook boards, for their part, have been advised to "exercise due diligence to ensure that private publishers are producing textbooks in line with the objectives and contents of SNC".

The ministry has also advised them to "facilitate the procedure of NOC without red-tapism and avoiding cumbersome administrative complications".



