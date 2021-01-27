Bakhtawar Bhutto all set for mehndi function today

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's mehndi function is today at Bilawal House in Karachi.



Her milad was held on Sunday. On Tuesday, Bakhtawar shared a short clip on her Instagram story of her mehndi lagai.

The daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020.



The couple's wedding celebrations are under way. Their nikkah is on January 29 and barat on January 30.

Nearly 300 guests have been invited by the Bhutto family.