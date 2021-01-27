close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 27, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto all set for mehndi function today

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 27, 2021

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's mehndi function is today at Bilawal House in Karachi. 

Her milad was held on Sunday. On Tuesday, Bakhtawar shared a short clip on her Instagram story of her mehndi lagai.

The daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020.

The couple's wedding celebrations are under way. Their nikkah is on January 29 and barat on January 30.

Nearly 300 guests have been invited by the Bhutto family.

Latest News

More From Pakistan