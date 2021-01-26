Survey shows most Pakistanis wear a mask to prevent COVID-19

The report of the survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan, in collaboration with Jang-Geo News Polls. —

A recent survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan, in collaboration with Jang-Geo News Polls, shows that 78 % of Pakistanis prefer to wear a mask in order to protect themselves against coronavirus.

As reported by Geo.tv, the survey was conducted between December 24, 2020, and January 15, 2021, and more than one thousand respondents took part in the survey.

Preventative measures

When survey recipients were asked about "what preventative measures they are taking against COVID-19," 78% said that they are using a mask. Meanwhile, 51% said that they wash their hands frequently. Some 47% of the respondents indicated that they use a hand sanitiser to keep themselves safe from the virus, while 27% of people said they used gloves.

About 19% said they prefer staying at home most of the time to prevent themselves from contracting the infection, while 4% opined that quarantining at home is the safest way to prevent the virus from spreading. On the other hand, 13% of the respondents said that they are not taking any kind of precautions against the virus.

Worry about people not wearing a mask

When asked about feeling worried in public places when people avoid wearing masks, 50% of the respondents said they do not feel worried about it. Meanwhile, 46% said they feel worried when people do not wear a mask in public.

When asked about shops and shopping centres which people frequent without wearing a mask, 51% said they do not feel worried about it, while 46% said they feel concerns for their safety.

In terms of offices, 50% of professionals said they do not feel worried when their coworkers come to work without a mask, while 46% said they feel concerned for their safety when their colleagues show up without a mask.

Neighbours taking precautions

When asked if people's neighbours wear a mask, 57% said they have observed their neighbours wearing a mask, whereas about 42% indicated that their neighbours do not wear a mask.