NRO always pushed the country backwards, says Shibli Faraz

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Tuesday that "the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) has always pushed the country backwards," adding that the ordinance also "compromised Pakistan's moral values."



He was talking to journalists after a meeting of the federal cabinet here in Islamabad.

"Whenever the rulers of this country were charged with corruption, they saved themselves by using the NRO," Shibli said of the previous governments. "Those who were involved in corruption struck deals and those in power at the time facilitated them."

Taking a jibe at previous governments, the information minister said that in the past, many people were "spared despite their corrupt practices," while many others were "even given ministries [to hide their corruption]" he said.

Referencing the Broadsheet LLC scandal, Faraz said the incident has "proved that corrupt people were spared and some of them even became prime ministers and presidents."

The information minister added that the PTI-led government has formed a commission to probe the Broadsheet scandal which would soon "expose those involved in corruption because it is the duty of the government."

"The results of the Broadsheet LLC probe will be released within 45 days," the minister assured.