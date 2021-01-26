close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
January 26, 2021

HEC issues schedule of tests for three foreign scholarships

Tue, Jan 26, 2021
The Higher Education Commission on Monday declared the date of the written test for three international scholarship programmes.

According to the HEC's Twitter handle, the test for Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme 2021, Commonwealth PhD Scholarship Programme 2021, and HEC-Chinese Government Scholarship Programme 2021 are scheduled for January 31.

"Applicants can get their test slips information from ETC website https://etc.hec.gov.pk/#/login OR through email or SMS," it said in the tweet.

