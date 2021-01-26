Is Fazlur Rehman invited to Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding?

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman waves during a rally. — File photo

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he has not been invited to former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's marriage ceremony, Geo News reported Tuesday.



Responding to a question on whether he was attending Bakhtawar's wedding or not, he said: "Whose marriage? I have not been invited to Zardari Sahab's daughter's wedding."

"I have no idea who is attending the wedding; however, I have not been invited," he said.

The development comes a few days after a Milad function was held at the Bilawal House Karachi, marking the beginning of the series of events of Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding.



The women-only gathering was attended by the aunts of Bakhtawar Bhutto — Faryal Talpur and Dr Azra Pechuho — as well as other party members of the PPP, according to a statement.

Pictures shared on social media showed participants wearing face masks while attending the Milad with a portrait of Benazir Bhutto placed in the hall.



Wedding schedule

The schedule of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's wedding with the UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry was released by the Bilawal House a few days earlier.

A spokesperson of Bilawal House said that a simple Mehndi ceremony is planned on January 27.

The Nikkah of Bakhtawar Bhutto will be held on January 29 while the Barat is scheduled for January 30.

Nearly 300 guests have been invited by the Bhutto family.

The spokesman said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be suspending his political activities for a week to participate in sister’s wedding.

Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House Karachi. A limited number of people — including the city's bigwigs, business magnates, politicians, and lawyers — were invited to the event.