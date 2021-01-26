PMC approves 240 more seats for medical colleges in Punjab

The logo of Pakistan Medical Commission.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission has approved 240 more seats for the medical colleges in Punjab after due consideration and in pursuance of the agreed policy for public colleges, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to a report, the PMC has granted enhancement of up to 10% of existing allocated seats of 13 public colleges while in the case of two colleges, 20% enhancement was allowed for exceptional reasons, subject to inspection.

As a result, 240 seats in a total of 15 public colleges in Punjab stand enhanced to primarily accommodate the quota seats which, in the past, had been accommodated on an over and above basis.

The PMC is awaiting any similar requests by any of the other provinces, or Azad Jammu and Kashmir, within the deadline of January 29, 2021 for being applicable for the 2021 session.

The practice of over and above seats shall at no time be permitted in the future, as clearly laid down by the PMC, the report said.

It said that a meeting was convened between the representatives of the federal government, the relevant provincial governments, the government of AJK and Higher Education Commission (HEC) in conjunction with the PMC regarding multiple requests issued by the Standing Committees of the Senate and the National Assembly relating to quota seats for Balochistan and FATA medical and dental college applicants.

It was agreed that no over and above admissions can be allowed by the PMC, however, a provincial government may apply for an emergency enhancement to regularize the past over and above quota seats, whose allocation shall not be in excess of 10% of the existing seat allocation of a college, or in very specific cases for exceptional reasons, up to 20% of the allocated admissions capacity of the relevant college.

The approval of these requests would be subject to the 2019 inspection reports of the relevant colleges.

Any requests for emergency enhancement in excess of 10% would be subject to a comprehensive inspection of the relevant college within six months.

The agreed policy would only be applicable to public colleges and include an undertaking by the provincial government to ensure all facilities necessary to accommodate the enhancement of seats are provided for.