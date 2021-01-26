PTI accuses JUI-F of receiving funds from Libya, Iraq

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has lodged a foreign funding case against JUI-F in the Election Commission of Pakistan.



PTI member Farrukh Habib has filed the petition.

It includes a transcript of a TV interview of former JUI leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, in which he is saying that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has received foreign funding, Habib said.

Habib said former JUI-F leader Maulana Khan Muhammad Sherani should be called.

Habib said, in his petition, that Hafiz Hussain Ahmed confessed that JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman took funds from Libya and Iraq.

The MNA has requests ECP to summon Maulana Fazl and inquire about funding.

The ECP has summoned 19 parties, Habib said, suggesting Fazl should submit receipts to the ECP.



Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given directions for government spokespersons to expose the Opposition’s propaganda and said that those trying to trap the PTI in a foreign funding case are now trapped themselves.



The foreign funding case has now become a key agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government campaign, which they believe will help them dethrone Imran Khan. The Opposition parties are demanding the ECP to not delay the case any further.