Rawalpindi couple found guilty of luring girls, filming rape for blackmail

RAWALPINDI: A man and his wife were found guilty of raping and filming minors to blackmail them by a Rawalpindi court on Monday.



The Rawalpindi police tweeted an update in the case.

Qasim Jahangir was sentenced to death and life in prison over rape and recording explicit videos. Jahangir was also given a three-year prison sentence in addition to his life sentence and has to pay a fine of Rs2.5 million. His wife, Kiran Mahmood, has also been sentenced to life and has to pay a fine.

In 2019, police arrested the couple for raping minor girls and filming their explicit videos to blackmail them.



According to City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana, the couple had confessed to raping as many as 45 minors and filming their rape.

Videos of 10 minor girls and thousands of nude photographs were recovered from the suspects' custody, he had said, adding that the couple in question used to sell the explicit videos and photographs to pornography websites for a large sum of money.