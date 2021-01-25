Karachi's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to single digits

A staff member sanitizes the hands of a student at the entrance of a school in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department said Monday the metropolis has witnessed a decline in community transmission in the past three days with the coronavirus positivity rate dropping to single digits.



Four of our Karachi's districts — Malir, Korangi, West, and Central — saw the positivity rate fall down to single-digits with Malir and Korangi recording the lowest rate at 2%. District West reported 3% while Central's rate stood at 4%.

The province confirmed 854 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, raising the accumulated tally to 242,053.



According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the death toll climbed to 3,900 as the virus claimed eight lives on Sunday. With 11,497 tests conducted across the province, the positivity rate stood at 7.4%.